Cal Poly labs could get $5 million in funding through national defense authorization bill

Cal Poly could be the beneficiary of $5 million in funding for the university’s High-Performance Computing and Electrical and Micro Propulsion labs after the U.S. House of Representatives approved Tuesday a nearly $700 billion defense bill.
Rep. Salud Carbajal, a Democratic Congressman whose district includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said the partnership between Cal Poly and the Department of Defense laid out in the National Defense Authorization Act was necessary “to ensure that we are able to sustain our technological edge for our military.”
“These two programs really lend themselves to opportunities for our students,” Carbajal said.
Carbajal visited Cal Poly in August and said he saw firsthand the work the two labs are doing, including developing a self-driving car.
He called the funding “a win-win” for the students, the university, the local economy and national security.
Carbajal said he also supported language in the bill calling for the completion of a climate study — the department has previously declared that climate change is a security risk — as well as for the Marine Corps to work with the Army on developing better combat armor for women.
The bill is expected to clear the Senate this week before being sent to President Donald Trump for a signature.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments