Gary Weisenberger, a lecturer in the bioresource & agriculture engineering program, will again deliver the float to Pomona just as he has every year since the early 1980s.
Education

Cal Poly Rose Float about to ‘take flight’ for Pomona

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

October 20, 2017 4:44 PM

On Saturday, Cal Poly’s half of the 2018 Tournament of Roses float hits the road for Cal Poly Pomona, where it will be joined with the other half ahead of the New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena.

This year’s parade theme is “Making a Difference,” and the joint Cal Poly float is titled “Dreams Take Flight,” featuring three baby animals “flying through the air in handcrafted cardboard airplanes,” according to Cal Poly.

The float chassis and other components were loaded into trucks at Cal Poly’s Rose Parade barn beginning at 9:45 a.m. Friday. They depart for Pomona early Saturday morning.

On arrival, the two halves of the float will be joined, and Cal Poly students will begin making routine trips to Pomona to continue making additions over the next few months. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for Deco Week, Dec. 26-Dec. 31, when the finishing touches will be placed. More information on Deco Week is available at www.asi.calpoly.edu/university_union/rose_float.

The Jan. 1 parade marks the 70th time Cal Poly has participated in the 129-year-old parade.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

