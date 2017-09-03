Work proceeds on Fremont Hall as Cal Poly braces for huge incoming class

Work on Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall is proceeding on schedule, though the dorm will remain closed through the 2017-18 academic year.
“Right now, crews are removing slide debris, grading the slope to provide a buffer zone around the building and installing erosion-control measures and surface drainage improvements. They’re also beginning to work on drainage up the slope to divert water from the slide site,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said.
The emergency closure of Fremont in February, after record rainfall caused a mudslide that threatened the dorm, hits the university particularly hard; there are 275 fewer beds available for the higher-than-anticipated incoming class.
The university now expects between 1,000 and 1,200 more students than it had estimated, for a total projected fall enrollment of 22,500. The university won’t have final enrollment figures until it completes its official fall census during the first week of October.
The university says projections fell short in part because of the removal of early admissions, which in turn led to a more diverse incoming class as under-represented and minority students became more likely to enroll.
“(Cal Poly University) Housing is accommodating all students who have requested on-campus housing,” Lazier said. “The additional enrollment is being accommodated with extra beds in the Cerro Vista and Poly Canyon Village complexes.”
