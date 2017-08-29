Baywood Elementary School educator named SLO County’s Teacher of the Year

Fiona Lloyd-Moffett, a teacher at Baywood Elementary School, is San Luis Obispo County Teacher of the Year, the San Luis Coastal Unified School District announced on Tuesday.
Lloyd-Moffett teaches preschool at Baywood Elementary, where she works with 3- and 4-year-old students whose families have demonstrated economic need, according a news release.
She also helped develop the preschool program, working with the school district’s early literacy team to launch it five years ago.
The school’s principal, Jennifer Dinielli, called Lloyd-Moffett “an exemplary educator.”
“Her preschool classroom is a magical mix of all the things we want for young children starting their educational journey: joy, language-rich, play-based, rigorous, child-centered, full of student voice, and family-based,” the principal said in a news release.
When not teaching, Lloyd-Moffett makes home visits to each of her students and goes to their soccer games, dance lessons and other events to get to know them and their families better.
Lloyd-Moffett also volunteers her time helping to provide hospice care and started a community food program that she runs with her sons, according to the news release.
Lloyd-Moffett said her goal for her students is for them “to be known, to feel safe, and to feel loved,” and added that access to a high-quality early education provides children with a strong foundation of social and academic skills.
As San Luis Obispo County Teacher of the Year, Lloyd-Moffett is the county’s nominee for California Teacher of the Year. The state Department of Education is expected to announce the state Teacher of the Year in October, according to the news release.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
