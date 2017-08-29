It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary
Hernan Hernandez was an student at Del Mar Elementary School in Morro Bay, and now he's back as a kindergarten teacher. We chatted with him on Monday, August 28, 2017, about what he likes about the job.
Matt FountainThe Tribune
More Videos
0:41
It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary
1:20
How to give your child a healthy start to the school year
2:47
Cuesta College President Gil Stork sets ambitious goals as he prepares for retirement
1:18
Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation
1:41
What's new at Cal Poly? See students and faculty show off their research and robots
0:35
How to pronounce tiłhini, elewexe and other new Cal Poly dorm names
2:24
Sights and sounds of Cal Poly's 2017 graduation
2:09
Clif Bar founder offers advice to Cal Poly grads
1:29
Atascadero High School's 2017 graduation
2:22
Central Coast New Tech High School's 2017 graduation
You may be buying notebooks, erasers and crayons to prepare your kids to go back to school, but you should be thinking about preparing them from the inside out, too. Here are some healthy adjustments you can make to ensure your child gets off to a good start.
After nearly 50 years with San Luis Obispo’s community college, Cuesta College President Gil Stork announced August 18, 2017, that he will retire. His last day will be June 30, 2018. Here he reflects on his biggest accomplishment of the past eight years at Cuesta and sets some ambitious goals for his remaining tenure.
For the third consecutive year in 2016, the Arbor Day Foundation named Cal Poly San Luis Obispo a Tree Campus USA in recognition of the campus' work to promote healthy trees on campus and conservation. Cal Poly has 6,600 trees in its campus core and the largest variety of tree species on a university campus in the nation: 547 varieties, including 215 single-tree species, according to the university.
Cal Poly's new student housing community, slated to open in fall 2018, will be named for the Northern Chumash tribe using words and letters likely unfamiliar to students, such as elewexe, nipumūʔ and tiłhini. Here's how to say the names.
Approximately 40,000 people were expected at the graduation of about 4,500 Cal Poly students, one of the largest classes in university history, during commencement ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, 2017.
More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.
The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.
Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.
Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”