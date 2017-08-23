More Videos

Mission Prep coach talks about upcoming 8-man football season 0:50

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:32

Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 0:24

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 0:57

California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 1:13

How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 1:56

Stepfather of Cambria teen who died in surfing accident talks about the tragic loss 1:20

Templeton High football goes through fast-paced practice 0:37

  • How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

    You may be buying notebooks, erasers and crayons to prepare your kids to go back to school, but you should be thinking about preparing them from the inside out, too. Here are some healthy adjustments you can make to ensure your child gets off to a good start.

Cleveland Clinic
Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation

Environment

For the third consecutive year in 2016, the Arbor Day Foundation named Cal Poly San Luis Obispo a Tree Campus USA in recognition of the campus' work to promote healthy trees on campus and conservation. Cal Poly has 6,600 trees in its campus core and the largest variety of tree species on a university campus in the nation: 547 varieties, including 215 single-tree species, according to the university.

Nipomo High School's 2017 graduation

Education

More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.

San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation

Education

The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.

Templeton High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.

Morro Bay High School's 2017 graduation

Education

More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.

Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”