Cuesta College President Gil Stork sets ambitious goals as he prepares for retirement

After nearly 50 years with San Luis Obispo’s community college, Cuesta College President Gil Stork announced August 18, 2017, that he will retire. His last day will be June 30, 2018. Here he reflects on his biggest accomplishment of the past eight years at Cuesta and sets some ambitious goals for his remaining tenure.
David Middlecamp The Tribune
Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation

Environment

Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation

For the third consecutive year in 2016, the Arbor Day Foundation named Cal Poly San Luis Obispo a Tree Campus USA in recognition of the campus' work to promote healthy trees on campus and conservation. Cal Poly has 6,600 trees in its campus core and the largest variety of tree species on a university campus in the nation: 547 varieties, including 215 single-tree species, according to the university.

Nipomo High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Nipomo High School's 2017 graduation

More than 200 Nipomo High School students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017. "You will change the world with your hands and minds and voices," English teacher Carly Smoot told the graduates.

San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation

Education

San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation

The sights and sounds of San Luis Obispo High School's 2017 graduation ceremony, including some advice on why shorts are a metaphor for flexibility. More than 300 students celebrated their graduation Friday, June 9, 2017.

Templeton High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Templeton High School's 2017 graduation

Templeton High School's class of 2017 held a festive, proud ceremony, Thursday, June 8. Students saluted their classmates Shelby Sudbrink, who died in a car crash, and Issac Lindsey who miraculously recovered from a traumatic brain injury and was able to attend.

Morro Bay High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Morro Bay High School's 2017 graduation

More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.

Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation

Education

Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”