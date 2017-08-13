United Way's "Stuff the Bus" school-supplies drive provides San Luis Obispo County school districts with donated supplies to get teachers and low-income families off to a good start for the new school year. This is the program's eighth year. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
United Way's "Stuff the Bus" school-supplies drive provides San Luis Obispo County school districts with donated supplies to get teachers and low-income families off to a good start for the new school year. This is the program's eighth year. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Education

Help SLO County volunteers ‘Stuff the Bus’ before school starts

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 13, 2017 3:47 PM

Volunteers gathered in front of Staples in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for “Stuff the Bus,” a school-supply drive put on by the United Way of San Luis Obispo County. It’s now in its eighth year.

Donations of new supplies are collected around SLO County and distributed to local schools. In 2016, almost $30,000 worth of supplies were collected.

The drive is running through Monday. Go to www.unitedwayslo.org/StuffTheBus to find out where you can donate supplies from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation

View More Video