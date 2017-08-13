Help SLO County volunteers ‘Stuff the Bus’ before school starts

Volunteers gathered in front of Staples in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for “Stuff the Bus,” a school-supply drive put on by the United Way of San Luis Obispo County. It’s now in its eighth year.
Donations of new supplies are collected around SLO County and distributed to local schools. In 2016, almost $30,000 worth of supplies were collected.
The drive is running through Monday. Go to www.unitedwayslo.org/StuffTheBus to find out where you can donate supplies from 4 to 7 p.m.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
