Cal Poly ranked top public master’s university in California

Cal Poly has been named the best public master’s university in California, according to Forbes Magazine’s America’s Top Colleges 2017 list.

The university was also ranked seventh in California for public universities and 38th in the nation for public universities, according to Forbes. On a list of public and private universities, Cal Poly ranked 153rd, according to the list. The top five overall schools were Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

This isn’t the first time Forbes has recognized Cal Poly — in April, the university was ranked 73rd in a list of the top 300 best value colleges in the country.