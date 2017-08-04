Why Cal Poly students aren’t affected by CSU’s plan to drop remedial classes

Cal Poly students won’t be affected by California State University’s announcement that it will no longer offer non-credit remedial courses and drop English and math placement exams starting in 2018-2019, a spokesman says.

“Based on ACT and College Board readiness studies, none of Cal Poly’s new students are remedial and all meet college readiness standards,” Matt Lazier said. “Admission to Cal Poly is competitive; our incoming freshman class, for example, has an average GPA of 4.04 on a 4-point scale, an average ACT score of 30, and an average SAT score of 1391.”

The CSU announced Thursday a suite of changes at its 23 campuses that it said will reduce the cost of attendance, enable more students to graduate sooner and increase the percentage of CSU students who ultimately earn a college degree.”

Only 20 percent of CSU students graduate within four years. The university system wants to double its four-year graduation rate by 2025.

Other changes include the expansion of measures used to assess academic readiness of students and a focus on enrolling students in need of additional academic support into credit-bearing courses.