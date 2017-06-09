Nipomo High School celebrates 230 ambitious grads from Class of 2017

The Nipomo High School stadium was a sea of cardinal Friday, as 230 students participated in the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2017.

Principal John Denno said that besides the standard achievements in academics and athletics, this year’s graduating class was one that thrived under a more strenuous academic environment — with more taking advanced placement classes and more surpassing the district’s graduation requirements.

“More so than anything, this graduating class has had to shoulder the burden of increased expectations,” Denno said. “And they’ve really risen to it.”

According to Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs, about 87 percent of the school’s graduating seniors are going on to higher education: 25 percent will move on to four-year universities, both in state and out, while 58 percent will attend community colleges like Allan Hancock and Cuesta College.

About 6 percent will be going into the military, 6 percent directly into the workforce and the remaining 1 percent will take a gap year, she said.