Coast Union sends 50 happy grads on their way in Cambria

Coast Union High School in Cambria graduated 50 seniors in commencement ceremonies Friday afternoon in a packed gym on campus.

The valedictorian was Giulianna Stoothoff, who spoke on the value of empathy, and the salutatorians were Samuel MacKinnon and Cameryn Tatham.

More than half the graduates — 26 — plan to attend Cuesta College in the fall, with two each bound for Santa Monica College, Cal Lutheran and San Diego State.

Other grads are headed for UC Berkeley, University of San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz, UC Santa Barbara, Sacramento State and Cal Poly, among other colleges. One will be going to school in Boston and another in Illinois.

One graduate will join the U.S. Marine Corps.

Carla Michelle Campos gets hugs from family and friends at Coast Union’s commencement. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

During the ceremony, Ferguson urged students to think about, “What are your next steps? You’re going to have success. You’re going to have a lot of success. You’re also going to have some failures.”

He urged members of the class to take a cue from inventor Thomas Edison and basketball great Michael Jordan, who persevered through failures to reach high levels of success. “Thomas Edison once said, ‘I have not failed, I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work. ... Did he give up? Absolutely not.”

Students at Coast Union received approximately $133,900 in scholarships.

Students were recognized for various academic achievements, including 11 life members of the California Scholarship Federation, 22 Golden Seal Diploma recipients, 19 Silver Cord recipients (recognizing 120 hours or more of approved community service) and three students who earned the State Seal of Biliteracy.

Leffingwell High School

Four students graduated from Leffingwell High School in Cambria, with a campus adjacent to Coast Union’s, on Thursday.

Tara Covell, who will attend Cuesta College and plans to pursue a degree in ag business at Cal Poly, was the valedictorian.

Students at Leffingwell received $10,450 in scholarships.