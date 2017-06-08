Templeton High School honors a strong, resilient class that was touched by tragedy

Templeton High School celebrated the accomplishments of 158 graduates on Thursday at Eagle Volunteer Stadium, saluting a class that suffered more than its share of tragedy.

The Class of 2017 included Isaac Lindsey, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in 2015 while playing for the school’s football team, and Shelby Sudbrink, who was killed in a car crash in January.

Sheridan Dunne shows off his money lei at Templeton High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

“After the tragic football injury and miraculous recovery of one fellow classmate, Isaac Lindsey, and the untimely death of another classmate, Shelby Sudbrink, the strength, character and resilience of the Templeton High School Class of 2017 has been truly inspiring,” said Principal Erik Lewis.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Sophie Blank was recognized as valedictorian and Robert Shin as salutatorian. Ninety-four percent of the graduates are going on to pursue higher education degrees in 11 different states, according to Teresa Scott, the school’s registrar.

Four students will study at UC Berkeley, three at UCLA and 17 at Cal Poly. The rest will attend other state schools, private schools, community colleges and trade schools. Some graduates also plan to join the Marines and the National Guard, go on mission trips and take gap years.