Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.

Fifth-graders in San Luis Coastal Unified School District recently wrote papers arguing whether to bring back chocolate milk to school lunches. Here, Food Services Director Erin Primer talks about the results - and what might or might not change thanks to the students' efforts.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Sen. Bill Monning visited Cal Poly on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Padilla promoted a bill that would make California's 2020 presidential primary vote the third in the nation. They both spoke to students about registering to vote.

