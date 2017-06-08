Arroyo Grande High School's 2017 graduation

Nearly 500 students celebrated their graduation from Arroyo Grande High School on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Principal Conan Bowers said this year’s graduating class is “the finest class to ever grace the halls of Arroyo Grande High School.”
Joe JohnstonThe Tribune
More than 150 Morro Bay High School students celebrated their graduation Thursday, June 8, 2017, during the school's annual commencement ceremony. “This class defines perseverance, respect, and opportunity,” Principal Kyle Pruitt said.
On Friday, Cal Poly's Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department celebrated the arrival of a selective laser melting machine on loan from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The machine is capable of melting metal powder into any conceivable shape or design.
Michelle Call, a San Luis Obispo parent with a daughter in seventh grade, says about 50 people protested at San Luis Obispo High School on Thursday, May 11, 2017, after a teacher wrote a letter to the school newspaper in opposition to an issue focused on LGBT topics.
Cal Poly’s Equine Center is full of baby horses. Within the past couple of months, 10 foals have arrived and two more babies are on the way as part of the university’s Quarter Horse Enterprise Project.
Fifth-graders in San Luis Coastal Unified School District recently wrote papers arguing whether to bring back chocolate milk to school lunches. Here, Food Services Director Erin Primer talks about the results - and what might or might not change thanks to the students' efforts.
Cal Poly announces a $110 million gift by alumnus Bill Frost and his wife, Linda, to the College of Science and Mathematics. During the announcement program, Bill Frost discusses the donation and chemistry student David Bilger explains the impact of the donation — which is the largest gift ever given in California State University history.
Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed drew about 1,000 attendees to her speech titled "Islamophobia: A Threat to All" on Saturday, April 29, 2017. She was invited by the Muslim Student Association, whose members consider the event a success.
Construction crews were continuing work on Student Housing South, Cal Poly's freshman dorms, at Grand Avenue and Slack Street in San Luis Obispo the week of April 24, 2017. Construction began in September 2015 and is estimated to finish in fall 2018.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and state Sen. Bill Monning visited Cal Poly on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Padilla promoted a bill that would make California's 2020 presidential primary vote the third in the nation. They both spoke to students about registering to vote.
Motivational speaker and school counselor Homero Magaña spoke at the Cuesta College "Sí Se Puede" event about his life growing up in Michoacán, Mexico, and the transition to the United States. Eventually, he earned two master's degrees and visited with former first lady Michelle Obama at a White House conference.
About 500 high school students students showed up for Cuesta College's annual outreach event, "Sí Se Puede." The event is intended to empower Latina and Latino high school students in San Luis Obispo County to pursue higher education.
Cuesta College professor and event participant Michelle Craig explains the importance of giving women more of a voice as editors of Wikipedia. The Cuesta College Fine Arts Department hosted a local version of the Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon on March 29, 2017.