Cal Fire pays to tribute to U.S. Forest Service fire battalion chief Gary Helming of Pismo Beach who died in a collision on Highway 41 south of Highway 33 Aug. 31, 2017. He was on his way home from the Railroad Fire near Yosemite. A memorial is planned Wednesday in Santa Maria. The service, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way.