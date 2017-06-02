Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors, with 95 percent moving on to college

Mission Prep honored the commencement of 104 seniors on Friday in a ceremony at Mission Plaza.
This year’s valedictorian is Natalie Zawalick, and the salutatorian is William Evernden.
“The Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School class of 2017 has distinguished itself as among our very finest,” said Principal Mike Susank. “They embody the school’s ideal of living as women and men for others. Our dedicated parents and outstanding faculty deserve so much credit for partnering together to form these young women and men of scholarship, inspiration and leadership.”
Susank said the class is made up of “faith-filled, academic achievers, spirited individuals, ethical decision makers, compassionate leaders, globally responsible citizens, effective communicators, lifelong learners, and stewards of themselves.”
Three students, including the valedictorian, are attending UCLA; more than 95 percent of the school’s graduates are attending a college or university directly after high school.
