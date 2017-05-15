More new Cal Poly grads are working — and making better money

More new Cal Poly grads are employed, in graduate school, or “otherwise purposely engaged” than ever before, the university says.
According to the most recent Graduate Status Report, which surveyed alumni who graduated during the 2015-16 school year, nearly 94 percent of graduates had a positive outcome after graduation — the highest percentage ever recorded. That number represents a 3 percent increase over 2014-15 grads.
Seventy-three percent of graduates found full-time employment — the largest percentage in the last decade, according to Cal Poly. That number increased by 11 percent from the year before.
And gainfully employed grads also found themselves making a median starting salary of $60,000 a year, a gain of $4,000 over the previous year, the university said.
Fully 99 percent of employed graduates found jobs within nine months of graduation, according to Cal Poly.
The data is based on information collected from 2,465 graduates, which represents a total of 54 percent of the fall 2015 and spring 2016 graduating classes, Cal Poly said.
