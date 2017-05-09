How can Congress help with college debt? Salud Carbajal visiting Cal Poly to find out

Students concerned with the costs of higher education are encouraged to join Congressman Salud Carbajal at Cal Poly on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion on college affordability.
The free discussion will be held in conference room 212A from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
The event comes after Carbajal co-authored the Middle-Class CHANCE Act, which would increase the individual maximum Pell Grant award to $9,650, which Carbajal’s office says would bring the grants in line with the average in-state tuition costs at public four-year institutions. The bill would also allow Pell Grant recipients to use the awards for up to 15 semesters, instead of the current 12 semesters.
“I look forward to engaging with students from the Cal Poly community and listening to how Congress can most effectively reduce the burden from student loan debt and increase access to Pell Grant awards,” Carbajal said in a news release.
Carbajal, a Democrat, represents the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as a small portion of northern Ventura County.
Comments