Bring back chocolate milk (or not), fifth-graders tell San Luis Coastal district

3:21 The great chocolate milk debate at San Luis Coastal

Fifth-graders in San Luis Coastal Unified School District recently wrote papers arguing whether to bring back chocolate milk to school lunches. Here, Food Services Director Erin Primer talks about the results - and what might or might not change thanks to the students' efforts. Matt Fountain The Tribune