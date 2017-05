The biggest gifts in CSU and UC system history

Cal Poly officials on Wednesday announced the largest financial donation ever given to the university and to the California State University system. Bill and Linda Frost’s $110 million donation to the College of Science and Mathematics will go toward undergraduate research.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 gifts to the California State University and the University of California systems.

Top 10 gifts in California State University history

1. $110 million (San Luis Obispo)

2. $60 million (San Luis Obispo)

3. $42 million (Pomona)

4. $40 million (Fresno)

5. $38 million (Northridge)

6. $30 million (Fullerton)

7. $29.4 million (Fresno)

8. $24 million (Fresno)

9. $23.3 million (San Luis Obispo)

10. $21.8 million (San Luis Obispo)

Top 10 gifts in University of California history

1. $500 million (San Francisco)

2. $200 million (Los Angeles)

3. $200 million (Los Angeles)

4. $200 million (Santa Barbara)

5. $185 million (San Francisco)

6. $125 million (San Francisco)

7. $113 million (Berkeley)

8. $110 million (San Diego)

9. $110 million (San Diego)

10. $100 million (multiple campuses)