Cal Poly ranked among best value colleges by Forbes Magazine

Cal Poly ranked 73rd in a list of the top 300 best value colleges in the country in a recently published list by Forbes Magazine.
That makes Cal Poly the best “bang for your tuition buck” university out of all the California State Universities, which are either ranked lower or not included on the list.
The ranking takes into account tuition costs, school quality, post-grad earnings, student debt and graduation success, according to the magazine.
It’s not the first time the university has received accolades for its value: In 2016, Forbes listed Cal Poly as 54th on its best value list.
And earlier this year, Forbes ranked the university as the 167th best college in America.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments