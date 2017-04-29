Education

April 29, 2017 8:35 PM

Cal Poly ranked among best value colleges by Forbes Magazine

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Cal Poly ranked 73rd in a list of the top 300 best value colleges in the country in a recently published list by Forbes Magazine.

That makes Cal Poly the best “bang for your tuition buck” university out of all the California State Universities, which are either ranked lower or not included on the list.

The ranking takes into account tuition costs, school quality, post-grad earnings, student debt and graduation success, according to the magazine.

It’s not the first time the university has received accolades for its value: In 2016, Forbes listed Cal Poly as 54th on its best value list.

And earlier this year, Forbes ranked the university as the 167th best college in America.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed speaks on Islamophobia at Cal Poly

Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed speaks on Islamophobia at Cal Poly 1:36

Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed speaks on Islamophobia at Cal Poly
A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly 0:48

A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly 1:42

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos