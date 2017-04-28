Construction on Cal Poly dorm is expected to be done by fall 2018

Work is proceeding on the $198 million Cal Poly dorm construction project, expected to be completed in time for fall 2018.
The 12-acre campus complex will provide 1,475 beds and 696 rooms, bringing Cal Poly’s bed count total to 8,000, about 40 percent of the student body.
The project began in fall 2015 and is part of a university-wide master plan update intended to meet student housing demand. According to a Cal Poly market study, the university has an enrollment of about 20,500 students and needs at least 10,000 beds to meet demand.
