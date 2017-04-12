Mustang News at Cal Poly wins 19 state journalism awards

Student journalists at Mustang News at Cal Poly took home 19 awards, including 10 for first place, at the California College Media Association 2017 awards.
On the editorial side, the newspaper won first place for best use of social media and best overall newspaper design. Ayrton Ostly won first place for best sports story, and Brendan Matsuyama won first place for best infographic. Matsuyama also won an honorable mention for best photo series.
Second-place winners include all newspaper staff (best multimedia presentation) and Cara Benson (best news video).
Third-place winners include Matt Lalanne (best sports photograph), Will Peischel (best feature story), Peter Gonzalez (best podcast) and Brendan Abrams (best headline portfolio).
Students at Mustang News also cleaned up on the advertising side, with first-place awards going to all advertising staff (best advertising special section), Erika Patstone (best ad campaign), Ellen Fabini (best color advertisement and best online ad), Jordan Triplett (best black-and-white advertisement), Maggie Hitchings and Nikki Petkopoulos (best online campaign).
Patstone also won third place for best sales promotion materials.
All awards were in the category of schools with more than 10,000 students.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments