Lucia Mar will get $170 million from Measure I. Here’s how schools are spending it.

South County residents should start seeing construction on new classrooms and other renovations at four campuses in the Lucia Mar Unified School District this summer, followed by expected groundbreakings at four more campuses in 2018, funded by the $170 million bond measure that voters approved in November.
The bond measure, Measure I, ultimately will pay for improvements at all 18 campuses with the intent to bring the 10,700-student district into the 21st century.
“It’s long overdue,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Andy Stenson said. “We’re incredibly lucky to have this funding process.”
Here’s a closer look:
These four projects total $17.2 million:
▪ Oceano Elementary: $5 million to replace eight portable classrooms and relocate the kindergarten classrooms so they are grouped together; upgrades to utility lines.
▪ Judkins Middle School in Pismo Beach: $5 million to build 10 permanent classrooms and redo and expand the parking lot.
▪ Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande: $5 million to replace portable classrooms and upgrade utility lines; repair roofing, restrooms and replace the covered walkways. The funding includes $2 million from matching state funds and $500,000 from developer mitigation fees.
▪ Nipomo High School: $2.2 million for new agriculture and welding classrooms and labs. The funding includes $1.5 million in developer mitigation fees.
In addition, the Lucia Mar Board of Trustees approved design contracts last week for $14.7 million in renovations at Mesa Middle School in Arroyo Grande, Nipomo Elementary, Grover Beach Elementary and Arroyo Grande High School. Construction is expected to start in 2018 unless noted.
▪ Nipomo Elementary: $5 million to replace portable classrooms with nine permanent rooms, remodel and add new restrooms, and upgrade sidewalks to comply with disability access laws. About $1.2 million will come from state matching funds. Construction expected: summer 2018.
▪ Grover Beach Elementary: $4 million to replace seven portable classrooms. The state is contributing $2 million. Construction expected: summer 2018.
▪ Mesa Middle School: $3.7 million in upgrades that include four new science classrooms and labs, new band room, security fencing, shade structures and more parking. Construction of shade structures could begin this summer with other improvements starting in 2018.
▪ Arroyo Grande High School: $2 million to replace the band and choir room beginning in spring 2018, plus minor repairs to concrete, roofing and other maintenance work. The state will contribute $1.1 million.
In November, 65.6 percent of district voters approved Measure I, which promised $170 million to pay for facility improvements and technology upgrades at all 18 school campuses — many of which hadn’t seen significant improvements since they were built. The measure costs property owners an average of about $41 per $100,000 of assessed value on their property tax bills per year.
The district issued the first $35 million bond March 15 and expects to have all of that funding available by April for the first round of construction projects. It expects to issue its next bond in spring 2019, followed by two more in 2021 and 2023.
The district expects to complete all major capital projects on the 18 campuses within the next eight to nine years.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
What’s been approved so far?
- Arroyo Grande High School: $2 million
- Grover Beach Elementary School: $4 million
- Harloe Elementary School: $5 million
- Judkins Middle School: $5 million
- Mesa Middle School: $3.7 million
- Nipomo Elementary School: $5 million
- Nipomo High School: $2.25 million
- Oceano Elementary School: $5 million
Comments