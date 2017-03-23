Cal Poly open house to feature tractor pull, opera show, alumni beer and wine garden

Cal Poly is set to host its annual community open house during the first week of April.
The April 6-8 event will allow students, prospective students and their families, as well as faculty, staff, alumni and members of the San Luis Obispo community, “to (celebrate) the achievements of past and current Mustangs and (provide) prospective students the opportunity to take part in campus traditions and show off their school spirit as they prepare for their time at Cal Poly,” according to a university statement.
Events that are open to the public include a rodeo, truck and tractor pull, music department student recital, student opera production of “Pirates of Penzance” and an alumni beer and wine garden.
More information about the Cal Poly open house weekend is available at www.orientation.calpoly.edu/openhouse or by calling 805-756-2400.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments