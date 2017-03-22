Retired Raytheon CEO, wife donate $100,000 to remodel Cal Poly student-run TV studio

The retired CEO of defense contractor Raytheon and his wife donated $100,000 to the Cal Poly Journalism Department for a remodel of the student-run television studio.
Bill and Cheryl Swanson made the donation to outfit the student station “with the latest cameras, switchers and other equipment, allowing students to broadcast in high definition,” according to a university statement.
In addition to being the former head of Raytheon, Bill Swanson also serves as chairman of the Cal Poly Foundation board.
Swanson said he learned of the need for an upgraded studio at a donor recognition event in 2016.
The studio renovation will cost about $125,000 and will be available for student use in early April, with a formal dedication of the Bill and Cheryl Swanson Broadcast Studio taking place May 5.
The studio will provide “a fully functional broadcast facility,” where students can produce “a live 30-minute weekly newscast, a weekly sports show and numerous talk and interview shows,” according to a Cal Poly statement. The new facility will give students the opportunity to record in high definition, which is considered the industry standard.
