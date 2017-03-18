$2 million in scholarships available for incoming minority Cal Poly students

The private nonprofit California Community Foundation is offering $2 million in scholarships to underrepresented minority students admitted to Cal Poly for the 2017-18 school year. The scholarships are an effort to increase diversity among the university’s student population.
The scholarships, aimed exclusively at Cal Poly students, include the Cal Poly SLO Elija J. McCoy African-American Engineering Scholarship, which provides black engineering students with rewards of $20,000 a year for five years; and the Meritorious Cal Poly Scholars Fund, which provides financial assistance of up to $15,000 a year for five years to black, Hispanic or Latino, Native American, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander students.
According to a Cal Poly statement, more than 20 students will benefit from the two funds, which come from anonymous donors, in the next five years.
More than half of all California public high school graduates are black or Latino, according to the university.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments