Cal Poly’s software engineering program ranked best in the nation

If you’re interested in a career in software engineering, get your degree from Cal Poly, which has the best bachelor’s program in the nation, according to a new ranking.
The 20 best software engineering degrees for 2017 was published by College Choice, an independent online publication that compiles various rankings and reviews of universities.
In order to create the list, College Choice examined and compared academic reputation, student satisfaction, affordability and the average annual salary of software engineers early in their careers, according to a news release from the website.
Cal Poly, according to the website, “easily snags the top spot on our list for its overall affordability and high salary potential upon graduation.”
The university is no stranger to accolades.
In September, U.S. News & World Report ranked Cal Poly as the best public, master’s level university in the West for the 24th straight year, as part of the 2017 America’s Best Colleges Guidebook. Cal Poly’s College of Engineering was named the seventh best master’s and bachelor’s engineering program in the country.
