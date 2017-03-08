Cal Poly a top producer of U.S. Fulbright scholars in 2016-17, State Department says

The State Department’s Fulbright Scholar Program declared Cal Poly a top producer of American Fulbright scholars for the 2016-17 academic year, with five faculty members receiving grants from the government’s international exchange program.
The five recipients are John Battenburg, a three-time Fulbright recipient in the College of Liberal Arts; Chris Carr, a four-time Fulbright scholar with the Orfalea College of Business; R. Thomas Jones of the College of Architecture and Environmental Design; and Zachary Peterson and three-time Fulbright recipient Jose Macedo of the College of Engineering.
Cal Poly claimed more Fulbright grants than any other public or private masters-level university in the nation, according to a statement from the university.
The Fulbright program began in 1946 and has provided awards to more than 370,000 participants. Cal Poly has received 44 Fulbright scholar awards since 1984.
Fulbright scholars are selected “for their academic merit and leadership potential,” and the core program offers more than 500 teaching, research or combination awards in more than 125 countries.
