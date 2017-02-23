Cal Poly professor wants us to stop wasting food, and he has $500,000 to find out how

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Cal Poly economics professor Stephen Hamilton and his team of researchers a $500,000 grant to study solutions to the issue of food waste.
The team proposes to reduce the 31 percent in food waste that the USDA estimates happens in stores and homes daily by exploring peer-to-peer models that would allow users to share, sell or exchange excess or unwanted food, similar to models popularized in recent years by companies such as Uber and Airbnb.
The half-million-dollar grant comes from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Hamilton serves as chair of the economics area in the Orfalea College of Business and has taught at Cal Poly since 2004.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments