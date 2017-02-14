George Dodge, 81 years old, resigns from Atascadero Unified board

George Dodge, an Atascadero Unified School District trustee since 2002, has announced he is resigning at the end of March.
Dodge is in the midst of a four-year term that ends in 2018. He said he thinks the district is in a good financial position and “it’s just time to go.”
“I’m 81 years old and I’m just running out of steam,” Dodge said.
He said he was pleased with improvements made to Atascadero schools over the past few years, thanks to a $117 million facilities bond measure voters approved in 2010.
“It’s really progressing and the district’s in a solid position,” Dodge said.
The district said in a statement that Dodge has “shared his wealth of knowledge and experience with the board and the district.”
“He has served the students, families and employees with integrity and care. The district extends sincere appreciation for the service Trustee Dodge has rendered.”
Before he was elected to the board, Dodge had a long career in school finance, first in Chowchilla and Paso Robles Joint Union High School District, where he was assistant superintendent for business, and later as assistant chancellor of business at Kern Community College District. He’s also been active in nonprofit organizations; he was a founder and executive director of The LINK, a family resource center, from 1998 to 2010.
The board of trustees will appoint a new trustee to fill Dodge’s vacancy. Any resident of the school district who is age 18 or older and a registered voter is invited to apply for the position.
Application packets are available on the school district’s website at www.atasusd.org, or can be picked up at the district’s office at 5601 West Mall in Atascadero from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call Stacey Phillips at 805-462-4217.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
