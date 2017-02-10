Cal Poly students to be recognized by lawmakers in Sacramento

Twenty Cal Poly students will be honored in Sacramento on Monday by state lawmakers on the floors of the Assembly and Senate.
Each of the students has received a national industry award or participated in a high-profile event, including the Tournament of Roses Parade.
“These fine young men and women from all six of our colleges will be future leaders in their respective fields,” said Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong.
Sixteen students come from throughout the state, including Jose Alvarez from Santa Maria while four are from Alaska, Hawaii, New Jersey and Oregon, respectively.
Besides Alvarez, the honorees are: Naba Ahmed, Eric Bet, Brooke Billmeyer, Samantha Bock, Cameron Bones, Dorian Capps, Elizabeth Coffey, Salvador Cortes Soancatl, Tori Hertz, Trevor Houghton, Rebecca Kandell, Nelson Lin, Lindsay Mitchell, Dawn Mones, Philippe Napaa, Hannah Poplack, Matt Ruby, Jennifer Tuttle, and Marshall Zia.
The group will be introduced by state Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning (D-Carmel) and local Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton).
Comments