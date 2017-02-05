At 100 years old, former Cal Poly dean honored for a legacy to be remembered

A former Cal Poly dean of students who served the campus from 1951 to 1978 turns 100 on Monday.
Everett Chandler, born Feb. 6, 1917, was honored Saturday at halftime at Cal Poly’s men’s basketball game.
Chandler’s legacy includes his support for the families of those who died in a devastating Oct. 29, 1960, plane crash carrying the Cal Poly football team home from a game in Toledo, Ohio. Sixteen players, a team manager and five others died when the team’s charter plane crashed on takeoff, and another 22 were injured, according to news reports at the time. Chandler helped develop a memorial committee to administer funds for the victims’ families.
In the 1970s, the football team presented Chandler with the “Honorary Mustang” award. Seven years later, he was awarded the Scott Goodnight Award, which is presented by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators to a dean who has demonstrated sustained professional achievement in student affairs work. He’s also in Cal Poly’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
His daughter, Ann Chandler, said he is known for his fairness and commitment to the university.
“He has always been very fair and really good with students,” Ann Chandler said. “He really wanted to get to know the students and made an effort to do that.”
Chandler, who now uses a wheelchair, was an avid backpacker, world traveler and member of Lions Club and Rams Club organizations.
Chandler’s 94-year-old wife, Arlene, is a former head of the humanities department at Cuesta College.
