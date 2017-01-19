SLO High Robotics team rises from the ashes to rebuild in time for competition

The San Luis Obispo High School Robotics team is ready for the Vex Robotics Competition it’s hosting this weekend at Cal Poly after completing a rebuild of its robots.
The robots were destroyed in a Dec. 8 arson fire that devastated a campus computer room, causing $1.8 million in damage.
Three former students — Cameron Bratcher, Michael Benadiba, and Jacob Ruth — have been charged in connection with the fire.
The local nonprofit organization, Softec, raised $32,000 to help the team, surpassing a goal of $7,500. Thus far, $8,500 has been awarded.
Softec board has formulated an oversight committee, including team advisor Jan Fetcho, to distribute the remainder of the funds.
“We are so impressed with Mrs. Fetcho, Room 307 teacher, and all of her students for the time they committed over the winter break to completely rebuild the robots and get them ready for this weekend’s tournament,” said Stewart Morse, Softec’s board president.
Comments