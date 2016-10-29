Cal Poly students aim for world’s fastest solar car

In the Mojave desert in June, a car designed by Cal Poly students that looks like a cross between a hoverboard and a spaceship will attempt to break the world land speed record for a solar-powered vehicle.
Students in the university’s Prototype Vehicles Laboratory (PROVE) program have made it their mission to smash the 11-year-old record of 23.5 mph over 1 kilometer, as recognized by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the official record-keeping organization.
The Cal Poly team also plans to break the less official Guinness World Record of 56.75 mph over 1 mile. The idea is to go faster than the traditional California freeway speed limit.
The FIA record is much lower because the distance is shorter and the rules and regulations for the vehicle and racing surface are much stricter than Guinness. The cost and paperwork for FIA qualification also is much steeper.
“We’ve set 65 miles per hour as the goal, but we’re thinking we might be able to get it up to 70,” said aerospace engineering major Will Sutton, the project manager. “We’re going to go as fast as possible.”
They’ve designed a solar vehicle with no battery, made mostly of lightweight carbon fiber, along with mechanical parts of aluminum and steel. The vehicle is designed to be more than 20 feet long and just a couple of feet high with extremely efficient aerodynamics to cut down on drag, their main obstacle to achieving the fastest speed.
We’ve set 65 miles per hour as the goal, but we’re thinking we might be able to get it up to 70.
Will Sutton, Cal Poly student project manager
The car will weigh about 250 pounds, including the weight of a driver, when it’s driven along a 1-mile stretch of the Mojave desert. The student driver will be in a reclined position to reduce drag.
The group will select one of its lightest students, male or female, to take the wheel. They’re required to meet the guidelines of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile for safety.
The idea for the project came from Cal Poly aerospace assistant professor Graham Doig, the project’s faculty advisor, a Scottish native who had taught previously in Australia. Doig noticed that the official FIA record seemed beatable and floated the idea last year in a meeting for Cal Poly students interested in taking on the project.
“I suggested it in a meeting and asked who might want to lead it,” Doig said. “There was momentary silence and then Will Sutton raised his hand and said ‘I’ll do it.’ David Alexander and Will (both aerospace students) have taken on the lead together and they have spent hours each week working to make this happen. It’s like operating a small car company.”
About 60 Cal Poly students from 11 majors have participated, sharing duties of design, engineering, marketing and public relations.
“This is a project that would cost about $1 million to complete, if you take into account the staffing of the students, who are extremely dedicated volunteers,” Doig said. “That aside, materials would cost $200,000 to $300,000, but of course we’re getting a lot of donations and assistance from companies that will help to keep our costs down.”
As we try to get away from fossil fuels, it’s in the best interest of the planet and people’s wallets ... to go this direction.
David Alexander, Cal Poly student project engineer
The students haven’t built the vehicle yet, but have started manufacturing mechanical parts on campus. Without the proper machinery to do it themselves, they’re working with companies that will help them build the chassis and outer shell.
The goal is to complete the project by March and then start doing test runs at lower speeds before attempting the world record in the summer. Industry experts are reviewing their work to ensure its quality, Doig said.
Already, the group has conducted simulations with a model inside Cal Poly’s Low Speed Wind Tunnel, a teaching and research facility that has been used on campus for decades.
Alexander, the project’s chief engineer, said it’s possible that commercially viable cars, probably combining solar and electric, will someday be the industry norm.
“As we try to get away from fossil fuels, it’s in the best interest of the planet and people’s wallets, as we pay $3 per gallon for gas, to go this direction,” Alexander said.
Carbon fiber is extremely light, but also an expensive material that’s used in Ferraris and other high-end cars. The key will be to make a lightweight car that’s not too expensive, Doig said.
“Technology is catching up to ideas,” Doig said. “It moves very quickly.”
Alexander and Sutton say they hope to not only break the record this year, but to set up future groups of students to continue and expand the program.
The team also received a $63,000 grant from the American Honda Foundation to lead educational workshops on solar-powered vehicles for middle school students. They’re working with kids in the Santa Maria-Bonita and Lucia Mar school districts with the goal of reaching 100 children.
The children are learning about renewable energy and code for autonomous driving.
“They’ll be designing their own autonomous solar cars and competing in a race in June in campus,” Sutton said. “Their cars will be about a foot long. ... It will be a lot of fun.”
Comments