Cuesta to host College Night for high school students on Halloween

More than 650 local high school students will have the opportunity to meet with college representatives from across the country Oct. 31, as part of the county’s annual College Night.
The event is being organized by Cuesta College, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and is sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Trust.
The annual night is an effort to bring together local high school students, their families, counselors and representatives from colleges and universities across California and the United States to discuss college options. Several workshops will be held, including how to create a powerful application, athletic recruiting and an update on new financial aid procedures.
It will also feature additional workshops for the Spanish-speaking community regarding financial Aid, the Dream Act and college admissions.
It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on the Cuesta College campus.
Free bus service will be available to students and parents through the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority with a student ID.
For more information on the event, visit the County Office of Education website.
Cuesta will also hold its University Transfer Day on Oct. 31. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cuesta students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 40 universities, including Cal Poly, UC Berkeley and UC Davis, among others.
For more details about Transfer Day, call the Cuesta College Transfer Center at 805-546-3162.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments