SLO County Jail mugshots: April 2018

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Scott Bradstreetfoster, 26, of Palm Desert was arrested Sunday, April 1, 2018, on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, resisting arrest, possessing burglary tools, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Haley Dockstader, 24, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Sunday, April 1, 2018, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, resisting arrest and violating probation.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Anthony Farley, 23, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Sunday, April 1, 2018, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
Jonathan Tinoco, 24, of Santa Maria was arrested March 30, 2018, and later charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in a serious bodily injury.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Hector Tinoco Agustin, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested March 30, 2018, and later charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in a serious bodily injury.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Jacob Galarza, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
San Luis Obispo County Jail
David Delgado-Jasso was arrested Friday, April 27, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
San Luis Obispo Police Department