SLO County Jail mugshots: February 2018

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Jim Montez III, 19, of Nipomo was arrested Friday, February 2, 2018, on suspicion of burglary.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Andersen, 31, was arrested Friday, February 23, 2018 on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.
Paso Robles Police Department
Denise Macarthur, 31, was arrested Friday, February 23, 2018 on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.
Paso Robles Police Department