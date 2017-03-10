Mugshots from SLO County Jail: March 2017

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Anthony Andoyan, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested Friday, March 10, 2017, on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer and possession of stolen property.