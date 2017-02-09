Mugshots from SLO County Jail: February 2017

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Antonio Javier Tanner-Galvan, 24, of Santa Maria, was arrested Thursday, February 2, 2017, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, second-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of ammunition, evading a police officer in a reckless manner, hit and run, and vandalism over $400.
Alberto Macias Jr., 22, of Santa Maria, was arrested Thursday, February 2, 2017, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, second-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of ammunition, evading a police officer in a reckless manner, hit and run, possession of burglary tools and vandalism over $400.
Justin Curtis Gabbert, 36, of Arroyo Grande, turned himself in to the Grover Beach Police Department on Sunday, February 6, 2017, for the robbery of the Market Express convenience store.