Mugshots from SLO County Jail: January 2017

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Sean Reinhardt, 36, of Creston, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017, on suspicion of stealing from Big 5 Sporting Goods and Staples in San Luis Obispo.
Ian Trent Shaw Anderson, 27, of Los Osos, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 on suspcion of possessing and sending child pornography, using an underage person to manufacture obscene material, possessing material depicting a minor under 14 engaged in sex and harmful matter sent with the intent to seduce a minor. The Sheriff’s Office has also recommend additional charges to the District Attorney’s Office, including rape by force or fear, and sodomy by force, violence or fear.
Ken M. Kennon, 52, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 on suspicion of felony impersonation of another, misdemeanor impersonation of a police officer and possessing or providing a false birth or baptism certificate.