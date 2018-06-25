Shoe found in Creston could be a clue in Paso woman's disappearance, sheriff says

A brown leather shoe found in the 4000 block of La Panza Road in Creston could be related to the disappearance of Paso Robles woman Nancy Woodrum, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Authorities said the shoe, described as a brown leather slip-on, loafer-type shoe with a decorative tassel, was found in the area on May 5. Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for information on how the shoe ended up there and hope to identify its owner.

Anyone with information on the shoe, its owner, or Woodrum's disappearance should call the sheriff's detective division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported to CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing on May 5 by family members after they stopped by her house and couldn't find her, the Sheriff's Office said. She was last seen by neighbors in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive on May 4, officials said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Two weeks ago, the Sheriff's Office asked for help finding a man who may have witnessed Woodrum's disappearance. He was quickly located and spoke with detectives. The man was not a suspect, officials said.

CrimeStoppers, which was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Woodrum, has increased that amount to $2,500, according to the Sheriff's Office.