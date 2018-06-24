Investigation underway after discovery of man’s body west of Goleta

The discovery of a man’s body near Calle Real west of Goleta has prompted an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body discovered in a secluded area on the north side of Highway 101, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, on Sunday.
“Deputies responded and located a deceased adult male individual down an embankment,” Hoover said.
The man has been identified, Hoover said, but his name and other details surrounding his death were being withheld because the investigation remained active.
