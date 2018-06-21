Ex-Guadalupe teacher to serve jail time over lewd act in Cal Poly's Kennedy library

A former junior high school science and math teacher from Santa Maria is expected to spend about two weeks in San Luis Obispo County Jail after he was caught performing an unspecified lewd act in the Cal Poly Kennedy Library last year.

James Robert Ungricht pleaded no contest May 3 to a single misdemeanor charge of lewd conduct in a public place. On Thursday, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge sentenced him to serve 30 days in County Jail, with credit for 16 days, according to court records.

Ungricht is also to serve three years of formal, supervised probation and undergo counseling, and court records show he is prohibited from coming within 100 yards of the Cal Poly campus.

University police arrested Ungricht, then a student in Cal Poly’s School of Education, on Oct. 18, 2017, after receiving a report he allegedly was involved in lewd acts in the university library on Oct. 3.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

At the time, Ungricht taught math at Kermit McKenzie Junior High School in Guadalupe. He resigned at the school district board of trustees meeting Jan. 10 after spending time on administrative leave.

A surrender date was not immediately available.