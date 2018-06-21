Inmate removes ankle monitor, escapes from Honor Farm, SLO County sheriff says

An inmate at the Honor Farm near San Luis Obispo removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility Wednesday night, according to a release from the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they discovered the inmate, whom they identified as 20-year-old Timothy Powers of Paso Robles, missing at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Powers was at the Honor Farm on suspicion of theft charges.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Powers escaped from the facility between 9 and 10:40 p.m. He is on probation but was not considered a threat to public safety, authorities say.

Powers' escape didn't last long: Just after 9:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies in San Miguel stopped a vehicle they believed was connected to Powers. They found him in the front passenger seat and arrested him on charges of escaping custody, police said.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Claudia Penaloza of San Simeon, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, officials said.

The pair were taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.