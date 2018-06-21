Package thief caught on camera outside San Luis Obispo home

A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
By
Up Next
A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
By

Crime

Police ask for public's help identifying alleged package thief in SLO

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

June 21, 2018 03:43 PM

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from a front porch in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

The package was reportedly taken from a home in the 2300 block of Lawton Avenue, near the intersection of Broad and South streets.

A doorbell surveillance video captured a dark-haired woman with glasses wearing a "Campfire Hoodie" sweatshirt picking up the package and walking away from the residence.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Officer Hyman through the dispatch center at 805-781-7312.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  