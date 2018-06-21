Police ask for public's help identifying alleged package thief in SLO

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from a front porch in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.
The package was reportedly taken from a home in the 2300 block of Lawton Avenue, near the intersection of Broad and South streets.
A doorbell surveillance video captured a dark-haired woman with glasses wearing a "Campfire Hoodie" sweatshirt picking up the package and walking away from the residence.
San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell said anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Officer Hyman through the dispatch center at 805-781-7312.
Comments