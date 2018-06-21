Suspected burglars hit SLO Apple Store in broad daylight. Now police need your help

San Luis Obispo police are investigating a burglary Thursday morning at the Apple Store in downtown San Luis Obispo Apple Store.
A caller from the store told police "several males entered the Higuera Street store, stole display model computers and phones, and were last seen running south on Osos from the store," according to a police news release.
The men were seen running to a parked vehicle — described as a silver Malibu Maxx with tape over the rear license plate — that drove east on Marsh Street, police said.
The caller described the suspects as three black men in their 20s to 30s.
The stolen merchandise is valued at several thousand dollars, according to police, who are seeking the public's help in locating the suspects.
This is the second reported burglary at the Apple Store in as many months. In May, police arrested an Elk Grove man on suspicion of stealing seven iPhones from that location.
Anyone with information about the suspects or any related crimes is encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or the Crime Stoppers line at 805-549-7867.
