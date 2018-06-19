Peeper caught on camera outside San Luis Obispo apartment

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who was caught on security camera peeping into windows early in the morning of Tuesday, June 19, 2018. SLO, California, police said the man was spotted on Foothill Boulevard.
By
What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

Local

What is the #BishopMelon in SLO?

A rock near the Bishop Peak trailhead on Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo was once again painted to look like a watermelon slice. The rock sparked a public debate when it was vandalized and cleaned in November. Hikers noticed the fresh paint job

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health & Medicine

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency