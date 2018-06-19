A doorbell cam caught this man peeping — now SLO police need your help to find him

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public's help in locating a prowler who was caught on surveillance camera peeping into apartment windows in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
SLOPD was notified of the prowler shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday; a doorbell cam recorded the man as he looked into apartment windows before walking off. The man had a distinct manner of moving that Police Capt. Chris Staley said he hoped would make him more easily identifiable.
Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted video of the incident early Tuesday morning; her tweet was part of the department's new #9PMRoutine initiative that encourages members of the public to lock their doors and check their home surroundings for suspicious activity.
Staley said it's unclear whether this prowler is connected with other suspicious activity in that part of town.
