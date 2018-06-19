Paso Robles police sergeant 'accused of tarnishing our badge,' chief says

A Paso Robles police sergeant has been put on leave and is the focus of a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office investigation after allegations of "a serious criminal act" surfaced a month ago.

Sgt. Chris McGuire, who was hired by the Paso Robles Police Department in December 2012, was placed on administrative leave on May 9, according to Police Chief Ty Lewis.

"Regretfully, one of our own has been accused of tarnishing our badge," Lewis said in an email statement Tuesday.

Lewis said he could not comment on specifics, but he said McGuire was placed on leave after "allegations surfaced that he may have committed a serious criminal act." Lewis said he immediately took those allegations to the District Attorney and Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis said his department is cooperating with the other agencies in their investigation.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth would only say when reached for comment that his office is aware of the allegations.

Lewis said once the Sheriff's Office's investigation progresses far enough, his department will conduct an internal investigation using an independent investigator.

"We are committed to uncovering the truth, whatever that may be, and taking appropriate action based on that information," Lewis wrote. "I want every community member to know that despite the serious allegations against this particular employee, the men and women of the PRPD are dedicated and ethical public servants. Our officers honorably wear our badge and stand ready to protect and serve our fine community every day."

Lewis did not immediately respond to a followup question about whether McGuire's leave is paid or unpaid.

McGuire began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Farmersville Police Department and moved to the Porterville Police Department in 2007.

In 2009, McGuire fatally shot an unarmed man following a physical confrontation in Porterville.

In that incident, McGuire and another officer confronted a man they said was tampering with vehicles. The man, later identified as 25-year-old Joe Edwin Bowles of Porterville, ran from the officers before being caught by McGuire. In the ensuing struggle, McGuire fatally shot Bowles.

The officer was later cleared by a departmental panel, which determined that his actions in the fatal shooing were within department policy, according to local news reports.